The Sims 4 Finally Adds Burglars with New Free Update

Burglars are something of an icon in The Sims, sneaking around causing mayhem since the very first game. Each installment of The Sims has eventually added these thieves, who come in the night to take your hard-earned items. For years, fans have been asking when The Sims 4 would finally add burglars. Today, we get our answer, as EA confirms that the eye emoji they’ve been teasing for February 25th is indeed a new free update that adds Burglars to The Sims 4.

In a new Sims 4 dev diary, one of the designers behind the big update breaks down everything Simmers need to know about the return of the Burglar. This returning character will be added to the game in today’s free base game update for The Sims 4. The update should also include a few standard bug fixes, but Burglars are the big highlight here. Along with the big reveal, the team at EA shared a helpful FAQ to get everyone ready to engage with the Burglar when she sneaks into their game for the first time.

And of course, there’s a launch trailer complete with that iconic music that gives every Sims fan flashbacks to the times they watched their belongings get snatched while their entire household was at work. The most exciting news about the Burglar update is that it’s free. With many Simmers feeling frustrated about how many new features are paywalled behind kits and packs, this is a great way to celebrate the franchise’s 25th birthday. Burglars will nicely coincide with the upcoming launch of the Businesses & Hobbies expansion, which will give our Sims plenty of shiny new items to keep safe.

How Burglars Work in The Sims 4

The update adds Burglars, but of course, they’ve been updated for The Sims 4. Burglar Alarms will return, letting your Sims arm their homes against break-ins. Now, handy Sims can also upgrade the alarm to further protect their homes… and keep them from breaking as items in The Sims 4 are want to do. Alongside Burglars, NPC Police Officers will also make a comeback so they can apprehend those sneaky thieves.

Speaking of apprehending Burglars, The Sims 4 will have a whole host of reactions to fend off break-ins. This update has cross-pack compatibility, bringing in special interactions for dogs, spellcasters, werewolves, and more to fight off burglars. Iconic Sims legends like Agnes Crumplebottom will also fight back against Burglars, with a total of 50 unique reactions to Burglar break-ins.

The burglar alarm in the sims 4

Robin Banks, the returning Burglar NPC we know and love, will be an active NPC. That means your Sims can interact with her, befriend her, even add her to the household. If you do usher Robin into a life of more controlled crime, a new Burglar will spawn to take up the mantle. As suits a game with a full fledged Life & Death expansion pack, Robin will be able to die, at which point a new Sim will replace her as Burglar.

The most exciting part of the new Burglar update is, for many fans, that it’s bringing a new Lot Trait to the game. Burglar break-ins are typically rare events in The Sims, but the Heist Havoc lot trait will let you play on a lot where the Burglar will spawn much more frequently. For those who can’t wait to see Robin Banks in action, this is a welcome change to how Burglars work in The Sims 4. With the new Businesses & Hobbies pack on the way, it will be interesting to see how Robin and her other Burglar counterparts react to so many shiny new businesses on the block.

Will you be checking out the Burglar update for The Sims 4? Let us know in the comments below!