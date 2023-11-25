The Sims 4 Gives Away Free Pet DLC

Amid all the Black Friday deals and everything else going on this weekend, free stuff is hard to beat. That's fortunately exactly what The Sims 4 players have waiting for them right now: literal free stuff in the form of a free Stuff Pack full of all kinds of add-ons to customize your pets, their enclosures, and more. It normally costs $9.99, but you can get it and everything that it comes with for free right now which doesn't happen very often when it comes to The Sims 4's many different types of DLCs.

First things first, however: The Sims 4 My First Pet Stuff is only available for free right now on the PC or Mac platforms, not on consoles. You can still buy it on those other paid platforms, but if you're playing on a PC or Mac, you can claim it for free now.

Get The Sims 4 My First Pet Stuff for Free

To get this Sims 4 DLC, all you have to do is head to this site. Alternatively, you can go to the platform-specific store for whatever version of the PC or Mac game that you're playing, but the Electronic Arts page will fast-track your search since it ends up taking you to those platforms' stores anyway.

Once you're there, simply claim it for yourself after you're logged into whatever account you're using, and you should have it the next time that you play.

What's in The Sims 4 My First Pet Stuff?

So, what's in this free DLC that Electronic Arts is giving away? It's a Stuff Pack which, if you're an avid Sims 4 player, you'll know that means that it's on the lighter side as far as DLC goes when compared to something larger like an expansion. Still, free is free, and this Stuff Pack has plenty for your pets.

Below is a quick look at everything that's included in this Stuff Pack. It's got items that you can use to decorate rooms and other parts of your Sims setup as well as customizations for your Sims characters themselves including people and pets.

Of the contents of the free Sims 4 My First Pet Stuff Pack, one of the highlights is the fact that you actually get animals with this DLC. Some of the content included in it requires you to have the Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack which is separate from this, but with this Stuff Pack, you can get some small animals like hamsters and rats. These live in small enclosures that come in different colors themselves, so even if you don't have the larger pet expansion, you can still get some critters with this free Stuff Pack.

According to the Steam listing for the Sims 4 DLC, it's up for grabs for free until January 9th. That's plenty of time to claim the offer between now and then, but if you think you'll use it later, it only takes a few seconds to add it to your account.