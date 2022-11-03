The Sims 4 Announces Its Two Best Kits Yet

The Sims 4 affirmed its plans to continue releasing updates even as the game crosses its eighth anniversary. Of course, this promise left fans excited, and now Maxis has a very big DLC pack in store for fans. This week, the company announced two new kits for fans, and they are some of its best to date.

According to EA and Maxis, The Sims will release two new kits on November 10th: the Pastel Pop kit and the Everyday Clutter kit. Both of these items will be available for Pc and Mac via Origins and Steam. They will also be open to console players on XBOX and PlayStation.

What Will These Packs Contain

As for why these packs are being celebrated, well – it all comes down to their contents. Clutter has been asked for by fans time and time again, and this Everyday Clutter kit will answer their wishes. According to EA and Maxis, "Players can express their Sims' unique stories and eclectic personalities through scattered items related to their hobbies and daily lives, like used coffee cups to show how big of a caffeine fan they are, makeup and jewelry boxes for a hint at their morning routine or stacked magazines to show their messy chic style."

The clutter additions appear to include everything from board games to coffee cups and wall decor. As for the Pastel Pop kit, it will include all sorts of "quirky pastel prints, irregular shapes, and vintage vibes" fit for any Sims lover. The collection was created in collaboration with popular Sims creator Jesse 'Plumbella' McNamara, so fans can expect this kit to soften up any room with its catalog.

If you are not into the Sims at this point, it has never been easier to try the game out. Not long ago, EA and Maxis teamed up to make the Sims 4 base game free to play for the first time. If you love what you see, you can then expand your Sims and their stories with more than a dozen expansion packs, story packs, and more.

