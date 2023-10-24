Loki Director to Write Doctor Who Episode

Doctor Who is enlisting Loki and writing partner Briony Redman for its upcoming season. Herron will likely feel right at home working on Doctor Who. Fans and critics noted that Loki Season 1 had an energy similar to the modern incarnation of the long-running British sci-fi series. Herron tacitly acknowledged the similarity between Loki and Doctor Who in her comments about the announcement. “Clearly I can’t get enough of time travel,” Herron said. “It is an absolute honor to write for Russell and Ncuti. We had so much fun and can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Herron and Redman’s collaborations include the comic The Storkening, the short film Smear, and the still-in-development television project Miss Universe. “As a big fan of Doctor Who and Russell T Davies, it’s been a dream to write on this show,” Redman said.



Doctor Who also reunites Herron with Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the newest incarnation of the Doctor. Herron directed episodes of Netflix’s .

“This is when I absolutely love my job,” says Russell T Davies, . “Working with the stellar talents of Kate and Briony makes my whole world bigger and brighter, and a lot more fun. I was a huge fan of Loki and reached out to Kate to say so – she then introduced me to Briony, and it was all systems go! They’ve written a wonderful script which created unique challenges for cast and crew alike. The end result is gorgeous and thrilling and scary, and not like any other episode of Doctor Who.”

Despite being a self-professed Loki fan, in 2021, Davies criticized the Marvel series’ handling of . Herron later responded to Davies’ comments.

“I don’t disagree that there should be bigger stories being told, but – and I think he has a right to his opinion – I’m very proud of what we did in the show,” Herron told Variety. “Russell is a hero of mine, but like I’ve said, I hope that we did at least open the door and that more stories will come.”

Who is in the Doctor Who cast?

Doctor Who Season 14 is Gatwa’s first season playing the Doctor. He’s joined by Millie Gibson as the Doctor’s newest companion, Ruby Sunday.

Doctor Who Season 14 also brings back Jemma Redgrave back as Kate Stewart. Bonnie Langford is returning as former Doctor Who companion Mel Bush

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return on November 17th with three 60th-anniversary specials starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Catherine Tate also returns as beloved companion Donna Noble.

Ncuti Gatwa will appear in the 60th-anniversary specials, but his first full episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will be the 2023 Christmas Special. Doctor Who Season 14, which wrapped filming in July, will follow sometime in 2024. Doctor Who .