The Sims 4 Nintendo Switch Rumor Debunked by EA and Maxis

It appeared that Electronic Arts might have accidentally leaked the existence of a Nintendo Switch version of The Sims 4, but it seems that things were too good to be true. After Twitter user @TheHenfordHen shared an image of a Google Search description from EA where a Nintendo Switch version of the game was listed alongside the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions, the company has now addressed the mix-up on Twitter. According to the official The Sims Direct Twitter account, there seemed to be an error in the search data that led to the console being listed as a platform for the game.

The Tweet from @TheSimsDirect can be found embedded below.

Oop! We've updated this information as this seems to be an error in the search data. The Sims 4 is not available with no plans for release on the Nintendo Switch. — The Sims Direct Communications (@TheSimsDirect) January 29, 2024

The news is sure to disappoint a lot of fans, as the franchise had previously appeared on Nintendo systems like GameCube, Wii, and 3DS. Unfortunately, none of the games in the series are currently available on Nintendo Switch, even though they would seem like a pretty good fit! For now, fans will just have to settle for some of the other social sim games on the system, and hope that the Switch's successor gets a chance to host a Sims game at some point.

Social Simulations on Switch

Since the system's release in 2017, Nintendo Switch has held a lot of appeal for fans of social simulation games like The Sims 4. The biggest example is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has been a gargantuan success for Nintendo. The game is the second-best selling on the system, having sold more than 43 million copies. The popularity of New Horizons has led to a lot of similar games launching on the system, including titles like Disney Dreamlight Valley. Of course, there's also the Story of Seasons franchise, and games like Harvest Moon. While The Sims 4 might not be coming to Switch, fans should find no shortage of similar games!

The Next Nintendo System

EA and Maxis did not provide any kind of reason why The Sims 4 hasn't released on Switch, but there's a good chance it has to do with the system's lack of power. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of The Sims 4 are already known for their performance issues, and the underpowered Switch might have had even more issues with running the game.

That said, a new Nintendo system is rumored to release in the second half of 2024. Nintendo has not confirmed the existence of the Switch's successor just yet, but if it is coming this year, the company will have to make an announcement in the near future. Nintendo Direct presentations have historically been held in the month of February, which means there's a good chance we could see a new system revealed next month. If that does happen, maybe the next system will be able to host a game in The Sims series, as past Nintendo systems have!

