The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sets New Box Office Record for Illumination

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is continuing to shatter records, even after its record-breaking opening weekend. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is sweeping the nation. It really comes as no surprise given video game adaptations are the hot new trend and they're all long overdue after the gaming industry has been dominating the entertainment field for years. However, Hollywood has failed to successfully adapt all of these games up until very recently. Now, it seems like we're going to be getting gaming adaptations as often (or more often) than we get new superhero films, especially after this past weekend.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie cleaned up last weekend with a box office haul of nearly $400 million, making it the biggest debut for any animated movie. Now, the movie is setting even more records as Deadline reports that The Super Mario Bros. Movie had the best performance for an Illumination movie on a Monday in the studio's history. This is particularly impressive given a number of Illumination's other movies have released during summer or winter breaks. Deadline noted, however, that 40% of K – 12 school were on spring break during this time, so that does count for something. On Monday, the film brought in $20.1 million which is higher than the $19.1 million earned by Sing on December 26th, 2016. Deadline also noted that it wouldn't be shocking to see The Super Mario Bros. Movie crack over half a billion domestically by the end of its run, especially as a VOD release seems further out.

As of right now, it seems Universal is reaping the rewards of this successful adaptation. Although it may not be a critical slam dunk, audiences seem to be loving it and the film is going to likely succeed even more due to that word of mouth. Only time will tell if it cross the billion dollar mark worldwide, but it would hardly be surprising at the rate it's currently going at.

