The Super Mario Bros. Movie Deal Offers Free Tickets

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out soon and some Nintendo fans can score not just one free ticket, but two free tickets to the Chris Pratt adventure. The deal comes courtesy of Xfinity Rewards, which is dishing out one free ticket when you buy one ticket, and two free tickets if you're either a Platinum or Diamond member. In order to redeem the offer, tickets will need to be purchased via the Fandango website or mobile app.

For those that don't know: the movie is poised to debut in early April, and if you want to take advantage of this offer, you will need to buy your tickets within the first two weeks of release as the deal expires on April 15. And that's it, there are no other catches.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release in theaters on April 5, but only in North America. Japanese audiences will need to wait until April 28 to view the movie. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official synopsis:

"For the first time, the iconic global entertainment brands Illumination and Nintendo join forces to create The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a new, big-screen adventure starring one of pop culture's most prominent plumbers of the past four decades," reads an official tidbit about the movie, straight from Nintendo itself. "Based on the world of Nintendo's Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event. While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World and The LEGO Movie franchises) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy; The Queen's Gambit), Mario taps into his own power. "