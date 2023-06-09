The Super Mario Bros. Movie Special Features Include Bowser’s “Peaches” Lyric Video

“Mario, Luigi, and a Donkey Kong too. A thousand troops of Koopas couldn’t keep me from you” is what you might sing about The Super Mario Bros. Movie home release. After scoring $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, the animated Illumination and Nintendo movie will be available to own on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, June 13th. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed the Mario movie special features, which include a sing-along “Peaches” lyric video of Koopa king Bowser’s (Jack Black) hit song that charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Power Up Edition 4K and Blu-ray sets include the following extras:

Getting to Know the Cast – In these shortbehind-the-scenes pieces we get up close and personal with the stars ofthe film and learn what they leaned on to inhabit their on-screenpersona.

– In these shortbehind-the-scenes pieces we get up close and personal with the stars ofthe film and learn what they leaned on to inhabit their on-screenpersona. Leveling Up: Making The Super Mario Bros. Movie –Bringing one of the world’s most beloved video game characters, and theworld around him, to life was no easy task! Filmmakers and cast give anin-depth look into the making of the film.

–Bringing one of the world’s most beloved video game characters, and theworld around him, to life was no easy task! Filmmakers and cast give anin-depth look into the making of the film. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Field Guide – Join the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie asthey take viewers through the various Power-Ups and Bonuses that appearin the film. This immersive video will allow the cast to interact withcustom on-screen graphics as they select a Bonus or Power Up specific totheir character and then explain what it does, how to use it and itseffects.

– Join the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie asthey take viewers through the various Power-Ups and Bonuses that appearin the film. This immersive video will allow the cast to interact withcustom on-screen graphics as they select a Bonus or Power Up specific totheir character and then explain what it does, how to use it and itseffects. “Peaches” Lyric Video – Jack Black is known for his bigpersonality and really no one else could play the part of Bowser, soget ready to sing-along to his big musical number as he serenadesPrincess Peach.

– Jack Black is known for his bigpersonality and really no one else could play the part of Bowser, soget ready to sing-along to his big musical number as he serenadesPrincess Peach. Leadership Lessons with Anya Taylor-Joy – Let’s faceit: being a princess isn’t easy. Thankfully, we have Anya Taylor-Joy,custom graphics and movie clips to give us Princess Peach’s guide tobeing an awesome leader. We’ll provide some real-life tips and power-upsthat kids of all ages can use in their daily lives.

Pre-orders are live on Amazon and Walmart. Retailer exclusive editions include the Walmart Exclusive Limited Edition Gift Set (available on Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray) packaged in a collectible tin star, the Best Buy Collectible Steelbook featuring super mushroom artwork, and Target’s exclusive 3D Lenticular edition.

