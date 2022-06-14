The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Brutal Gameplay Trailer and Release Window

✖

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was revealed late last year at The Game Awards, and fans have been eagerly anticipating more information on the upcoming game. Gun Media and Sumo Nottingham still have not announced a definitive release date, but the publisher and developer have now confirmed that it will be dropping in 2023. The game's release window was revealed alongside the very first gameplay trailer, which provides a better idea of what to expect from the asymmetrical game. The gameplay should be familiar to fans that played Gun Media's Friday the 13th: The Game, but with some key differences.

As Gun Media previously confirmed, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will actually feature three killers as they attempt to hunt down the game's four survivors. That means players will be controlling new Slaughter family members in addition to Leatherface. That can be clearly seen in the unrated trailer, which has been embedded below.

In addition to the new trailer, Gun Media confirmed that the game will be releasing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as next-gen platforms. That should be good news to those that haven't had the chance to upgrade their console just yet, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will also be available on Xbox Game Pass. In a press release, Gun Media director of communications Daniel Nixon talked up the new trailer.

"Since the reveal, one of the main questions we've received has been 'when will we see gameplay footage?' We're fortunate to be able to celebrate this news alongside the gameplay our community has been anxious to see and bring them further details on when they can expect to get their hands on the game to experience it for themselves," said Nixon. "We hope that fans are as excited for the uncut trailer of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre as we are to show it to them."

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Are you excited to play a game based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? Are you a fan of the original film? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!