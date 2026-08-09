5 Things Rockstar Needs to Reveal About GTA 6 in Its Netflix Preview

Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting an extended look via Netflix on August 27th. The exclusivity window is only for a few hours, but you have to assume Netflix paid a pretty penny to get this trailer on its service. Hopefully, that means we’re due for a deep dive into everything that’s coming to Grand Theft Auto 6 when it launches later this year. After all, we still haven’t seen gameplay and Rockstar has been relatively cagey with all of the features players should expect. Here are the five features that should be highlighted, especially if Rockstar wants to stoke the hype to an all-time high just a few months before release.

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5) More Hints for Mini-Games

In the trailers Rockstar has released so far, we’ve gotten a few solid looks at potential mini-games coming to Grand Theft Auto 6. And as any GTA fan knows, those mini-games are very important. I’m not saying people make their purchasing decisions based on which mini-games make the cut, but they have become one of the key features that previous Grand Theft Auto games are built around.

With that in mind, I’m hoping Rockstar finally gives us some concrete details. As mentioned, we’ve seen hints of everything from weightlifting to fishing, but don’t yet know anything for sure. If Rockstar really wants to blow the doors off of things, it would announce surprising mini-games that we’ve never seen before. Could the developers take advantage of their ties to 2K Sports and give us an actual basketball mini-game? It’s certainly possible! Here’s hoping Rockstar finally peels back that curtain later this month.

4) The Role of In-Game Social Media

Since the first trailer dropped, players have been speculating that social media is going to play an even larger role in Grand Theft Auto 6. We’ve seen Rockstar use it sparingly in Grand Theft Auto 5, but it seems like there might be an in-game version of an app like TikTok. If that’s true, it might be a way for you to find secret quests or meet new side characters.

However, we don’t know anything for sure. Rockstar has given us hints about what the app might look like, showing off in-game footage that looks like it’s coming directly off the service. Are those just cutscenes from the story? Or is this something you can interact with to learn more about Leonidas? Again, we’ll have to wait for Rockstar to say more, but if there’s something to the speculation, this Netflix preview would be a great way to show the public exactly how ambitious this system is.

3) Are There Any Major Combat Changes?

Grand Theft Auto games have always struggled with combat. It’s not necessarily bad, but compared to other third-person shooters, it’s always felt a little loose. Rockstar has added features over the years to improve that side of the game, but melee combat has always felt like you’re fighting inside of a swimming pool. However, reports about the two stars seem to suggest that side of combat might be getting an overhaul.

Remember, Jason is ex-military, so you know he’s hand some hand-to-hand training. Meanwhile, Lucia is literally shown in one of the early screenshots hitting the heavy bag in the gym. Supposedly, her dad taught her how to fight, so we might see improved melee combat in Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar could drop a deep dive into that side of Lucia’s background to show off all the new bells and whistles, impressing long-time fans who are very aware of the series’ past shortcomings.

2) Has Rockstar Increased the Number of Places You Can Enter?

Another rumor that’s been making the rounds for years is that Grand Theft Auto 6 is drastically updating the number of locations you enter. Obviously, we’ve seen them improve that with Red Dead Redemption 2, but the “cities” in that game barely match up with the smallest towns in GTA. Once you get into one Grand Theft Auto‘s larger cities, it’s simply too populated to expect Rockstar to make it possible to enter every building. That doesn’t mean they can’t make it better than GTA 5, though.

To be fair, this one is about as close to confirmed as you can get. Rockstar has increased the number of buildings you can enter in almost every mainline Grand Theft Auto, so there’s no reason to expect we won’t see the same happen here. However, Rockstar could really knock players’ socks off by giving us a number that seems almost impossible to imagine. Even if the number isn’t eye-popping, showing off a string of diverse locations filled with things to do would be a smart move.

1) What Changes Have Been Made to AI Following Red Dead Redemption 2?

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One of the things that made Red Dead Redemption 2 work so well is that every NPC felt like a unique character. Everyone has relatively complex daily routines, and even the wildlife acts realistically. Again, Red Dead 2 is much more sparse than everyone expects Grand Theft Auto 6 to be, but if Rockstar can get close to matching that system at scale, we’re in for an open world that truly feels alive.

This one might be difficult to show off in a trailer. It’s not like Rockstar can realistically spend five minutes following a few NPCs around their daily routines to see how different they are. That said, Rockstar could consider paying some lip service to any advances the developers have made. It’s the kind of feature that could really take Grand Theft Auto 6 over the top, even if it’s not something that shows well in a Netflix trailer.