The Wheel of Time Just Revealed a Brand New Game

Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time is one of the truly beloved fantasy franchises, with the main saga spanning 14 novels. The franchise then jumped to live action with a television series from Amazon MGM Studios, and it may even be getting an animated series in the future. Now the franchise has jumped to the world of games, and it’s being developed by a heavy-hitter studio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest addition to the Wheel of Time franchise is War of the Dragon: The Wheel of Time, which will have two players battling each other to either save the world or destroy it. Even better is that War of the Dragon is being developed by Dire Wolf, which is the studio responsible for hit games like Dune: Imperium and Clank!, and you can get your first look at the new game in the trailer and images below.

Play video

What Is War of the Dragon: The Wheel of Time?

In War of the Dragon, players will battle for the fate of the world utilizing a mix of tableau building, set collection, and area control gameplay mechanics. Not only will you manage your own board and its components, but you’ll need to vie for control over different areas of the board, though there are additional mechanics that will affect the game depending on which mode you are playing in.

That’s because War of the Dragon will feature two different modes of play. The first is Hero Mode, which is built for new players and will have you commanding specific heroes. We don’t know the full roster yet, but there appear to be eight main characters to choose from, and one is the Dragon Reborn Rand Al’Thor. The second mode is Epic Mode, and this one raises the stakes considerably by letting you control entire armies throughout the course of the game.

Regardless of which mode you choose, the story will span the years from The Battle of the Two Rivers in The Shadow Rising all the way through to the events of The Last Battle, and you’ll meet a number of familiar faces along the way. So far, we’ve seen cards featuring Sheriam Byanar, Juilin Sandar, Bayle Domon, Herid Fel, Gaul, and Bain and Chiad, and that’s just a few of the characters you’ll see and team up with throughout the game.

War of the Dragon will be hitting Kickstarter later this year, and if you sign up before the campaign’s launch, you can get two free promo cards with each copy of the game in your pledge, which include Hopper He Who Soars and Bela Loyal Steed. You can check out the official website right here.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!