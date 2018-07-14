The Witcher 3’s Composer Confirmed for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is giving us thousands of reasons to be excited! From the highly interactive environment, to total customization of our characters; the latest RPG from CD Projekt RED is shaping up to be one wild ride. But let’s not forget the magic that was their previous franchise, that of The Witcher. Though Geralt’s story may be over, we at least know we can take a little piece of The Witcher III with us into the new universe – at least as far as the game’s composer goes.

The Witcher 3’s composer Marcin Przybylowicz is confirmed for the upcoming game, which means Cyberpunk’s score is in very good hands. But just because he is handling the game doesn’t mean his work is what we heard during the big E3 reveal. In fact, Quest Designer Patrick Mills recently revealed to DualShockers, “that’s not his. That’s from a band called Hyper. Props to them, it’s great. I think it’s in-line with what we’re doing but that was not specifically an in-house composition.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Przybylowicz is incredibly well-known in Poland as well as with hardcore fans of the fantasy-driven adventure that gave us gems like Geralt and Ciri (Ciri, swoons). Needless to say, we are excited but just because a well-known name is returning for the next project for the studio doesn’t mean to start comparing it to The Witcher series as a whole. You can read our full breakdown on why they are nothing alike in our hands-on impressions piece here.

The comparison is understandable given that both are RPGs and both are made by CD Projekt RED, but really – the comparisons should stop there. Geralt of Rivia’s story in The Witcher was, to an extent, pre-set. You can’t customize him and he has a purpose. Cyberpunk 2077 is total freedom. From the colour of your hair, to the gender of choice – and every romance option you can think imaginable. The stats are also totally customizable, as well as backstory and how the world around reacts to the player.

This comparison is also a huge reason why there was such a negative reaction to the game being primarily in the First Person. Vi isn’t slaying wyvvern, they’re slaying thugs. Working from the bottom up in the criminal underground is no easy task. Players will need to have an incredible arsenal of cybernetics and weaponry at their disposal, which is why the First Person perspective fits perfectly. Essentially, this is a First Person Shooter, and the gameplay design really was meant for just that.

We still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077 but I honestly feel it will be a few years off before it hits shelves. But trust me, ComicBook family, it will be worth the wait.

Want to talk even more RPG goodness? Feel free to follow me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy – I’m the ultimate fangirl!