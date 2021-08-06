The Witcher 3 Player Discovers Secret Quest After 600 Hours of Playing

✖

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has a seemingly endless amount of content. According to most accounts, the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game takes anywhere from 175 to 200 hours if you're going for a 100 percent completion. And even then you're probably going to miss content here and there. For example, it took one player over 600 hours before they encountered a secret quest and the troll that stars in it.

Taking to Reddit, one player shared an encounter they had with a troll, an encounter many players on the game's Reddit page had no clue existed, which is why it shot straight to the top of the popular SubReddit page.

In it, Geralt encounters a troll making Nekker soup. After some snippets from the troll, players can ask if there's anything else in the Nekker soup, such as humans. At this point, the troll gets borderline offended, noting that he would never cook and eat humans, as he enjoys talking to them. This prompts Geralt to reveal he once talked to a Ghoul. Most encounters with trolls in the game leads to a battle, but this time the amicable troll sends Geralt off without a fight, but with an elf head and 50 experience points.

Below, you can check out the encounter for yourself:

Before Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3 was known as the dense game where every time you played through it, you would discover new things and notice a metric ton of new details. It doesn't hold this crown anymore, but as you can see, you play the game for hundreds of hours and still not experience all it has to offer.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available via the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It's currently playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X via backwards compatibility, but not natively. However, this will change later this year.

