‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert’ Free for a Limited Time

Though the Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt has been out for awhile now, it still continues to prove that it is no where near running out of juice. Even this year, it still managed to outsell many of the AAA games that released in 2017. The testament of a truly majestic tale, and behind every great gaming story is an an equally fantastic musical track list.

For those that wish to experience the incredible score for the amazing RPG game from CD Projekt RED, now is the perfect time to do just that – for free – through GOG. According to the listing, “Experience the award winning music of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and both its expansions, Hearts of Stone & Blood Wine, in a never before seen way, performed live during Film Music Festival 2016 in Kraków, Poland.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To experience the musical adventure for yourself at no cost, check out the website right here and click “Go to giveaway.” From there, prepare for musical bliss and an instant transport to the game we all loved.

The Witcher soundtrack carried that responsibility wonderfully, and it’s interesting to hear it all play out in this context. What the inspiration was behind it, why the leap into video games, what about this particular Original Soundtrack hits almost on a guttural level and that passion can be felt right there on that stage.

Whether you’re a casual fan, a seasoned veteran, or considering jumping into the series for the first time – the free concert is definitely worth the listen for any and all gamers. We all have that one soundtrack that speaks to us on another level, and sometimes hearing these tracks in a different way helps facilitate understanding for a game and understanding its musical undertones.

As for the game itself, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Thoughts on the final closure to Geralt’s story in video games? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us your favorite memory from this breathtaking franchise!