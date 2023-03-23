The Witcher 3 Gets New Update on PC With Small Fix

A new update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC has today been released by developer CD Projekt Red. Despite being nearly eight years old, in recent months, The Witcher 3 has continued to receive a number of new patches as a result of receiving its "next-gen" update across all platforms. Now, a small new patch for the beloved RPG only on PC has been pushed out that should impact those with very specific setups.

Announced by CD Projekt Red this morning, a new hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has now been let loose on Steam and the Epic Games Store. This hotfix specifically looks to improve the stability of The Witcher 3 for those that happen to have a GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card that is associated with DLSS 3. As such, this is a patch that will likely impact a small group of players overall. With this in mind, CD Projekt Red has also stated that the version of The Witcher 3 that is seen on PC won't be altered as a result of this hotfix.

As mentioned, it's pretty incredible that CD Projekt Red continues to routinely push out new updates like this for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt so long after its initial launch. While the game has had some incredible staying power, likely as a result of Netflix's The Witcher TV series, to see that CDPR is still continuing to work on The Witcher 3 in even a small capacity is something that is rarely seen with titles that are this old.

Outside of The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red is also currently working on releasing the next major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Still without a release date, Phantom Liberty is set to release for Cyberpunk 2077 at some point later in 2023.

