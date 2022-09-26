The Witcher: Blood Origin Adds Minnie Driver

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series officially announced that it would release later this year on December 25th during this past weekend's Tudum fan event. In addition to the release date for the highly anticipated show, the company also shared new teaser art -- and announced Minnie Driver as a new cast member for the show as well as its narrator.

According to Driver's post on social media about the casting, she will be playing Seanchaí in The Witcher: Blood Origin, which she describes as "a shapeshifting collector of old lore with the abilities to travel between time and worlds." Driver's post goes on to state that "few of her kind remain" and that the character "brings long forgotten stories back to life when a world needs them most." You can check out what Driver looks like as Seanchaí in The Witcher: Blood Origin below:

I joined a Universe… @witchernetflix #BloodOrigin Seanchaí :

(Shan-a-khee), a shapeshifting collector of old lore with the abilities to travel between time and worlds.Very few of her kind remain. She brings long forgotten stories back to life when a world needs them most.🧝‍♀️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/pRoJHWONzu — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) September 25, 2022

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time – one of seven outcasts who unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them," the official logline of The Witcher: Blood Origin from Netflix reads. "Their blood quest giving rise to a prototype Witcher in a conflict that brings about the 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

As noted above, The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to release on Netflix on December 25th. Declan de Barra is the showrunner and executive producer for The Witcher: Blood Origin while The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is an executive producer. The Witcher: Blood Origin cast includes Sophia Brown as Éile, Michelle Yeoh as Scían, Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, Minnie Driver as Seanchaí, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Lenny Henry as Balor, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan "Brother Death," Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Zach Wyatt as Syndril, and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming limited prequel series right here.

What do you think about Minnie Driver joining the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin? Are you excited to check out the series this coming Christmas? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things television and gaming!