The Witcher: Blood Origin Release Date Revealed

As expected, the upcoming limited prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin made an appearance at Netflix's Tudum fan event today. More specifically, Netflix has announced that The Witcher: Blood Origin will officially premiere on the streaming service on December 25th. That's right; the series comes out on Christmas.

The official release date for the show confirms rumors and speculation that Christmas 2022 was being eyeballed by Netflix for a potential release date. Broadly speaking, a release in December seems to be rather popular for the franchise. The Witcher's first season was released in December back in 2019 while the second season did similarly in 2021.

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time – one of seven outcasts who unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them," the official logline for The Witcher: Blood Origin from Netflix reads. "Their blood quest giving rise to a prototype Witcher in a conflict that brings about the 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

Worlds will collide.



The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres this December. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/aUss0VQAYX — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

The announced cast for the show includes Sophia Brown as Éile, Michelle Yeoh as Scían, Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Lenny Henry as Balor, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan "Brother Death," Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Zach Wyatt as Syndril, and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut.

As noted above, The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to release on Netflix on December 25th. Declan de Barra is the showrunner and executive producer for The Witcher: Blood Origin while The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is an executive producer. The Witcher franchise creator and author Andrzej Sapkowski is a creative consultant on the series. According to the original announcement of the series, Jason Brown and Sean Daniel of Hivemind as well as Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films are also executive producers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming limited prequel series right here.

What do you think about The Witcher: Blood Origin releasing on Christmas this year? Are you excited to see the prequel series? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things television and gaming!