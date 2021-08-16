The Witcher: Blood Origin Reveals Director and New Cast Members

✖

The Witcher has become a mascot of sorts for Netflix, and the service has plans to expand the franchise into a full-blown juggernaut. From its live-action series to its recent anime, The Witcher has taken on many forms at the company. And ahead of its prequel series, the show's directors have been found alongside several new cast members.

The announcement went live today all thanks to The Witcher: Blood Origin. It was there Netflix confirmed ten new actors coming to the live-action prequel, and they were joined by the show's two directors.

This brilliant cast and crew will join The Witcher: Blood Origin alongside the previously announced Sophia Brown as Éile, Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, and Michelle Yeoh as Scían. pic.twitter.com/DckuI8sVQc — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) August 16, 2021

According to Netflix, Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed, The Last Kingdom) has been brought in to director three episodes of Blood Origin including the premiere. Vicky Jewson (Close, Born of War) will handle the show's other three episodes, so the six-part series has its bases covered.

As for the cast, a ton of actors have been brought into The Witcher's fold this time around. The newcomers, which you can read up on below, will join Michelle Yeoh (Scían), Laurence O’Fuarain (Fjall), and Sophia Brown (Éile):

Mirren Mack (The Nest) in the role of Merwyn

Lenny Henry (Lord of the Rings Series) in the role of Balor

Jacob Collins Levy (Young Wallander) in the role of Eredin

Lizzie Annis in the role of Zacaré

Huw Novelli (The Capture) in the role of Callan “Brother Death”

Francesca Mills (Harlots) in the role of Meldof

Amy Murray in the role of Fenrik

Nathaniel Curtis (It’s a Sin) in the role of Brían

Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) in the role of Syndril

Dylan Moran (Black Books) in the role of Uthrok One-Nut

At this point, fans know little about this new series save for its prequel status. Netflix has released an official blurb about Blood Origin that pulls back the curtain just a tad. So if you want to know more about The Witcher spin-off, you can find those details here: "Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal in “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

