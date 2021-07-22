The Witcher: Blood Origin Will Reportedly Start Filming Soon

✖

There's quite a bit to look forward to when it comes to The Witcher franchise these days, as not only are we getting season 2 of the main show but also an anime film (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) and a prequel series in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Nightmare is right around the corner while The Witcher hits this December, and now production is gearing up on Blood Origin. Thanks to a new report from Redanian Intelligence, we might have a lock on the location and timeframe for the beginning of filming.

Thanks to a few social media posts from Laurence O'Fuarain, it seems he is already in Iceland to begin filming, and since that was one of the locations initially scouted by showrunner Declan de Barra and directors Sarah O'Gorman and Vicky Jewson earlier this year.

As for timing, it is expected to begin filming quite soon, so you might start seeing more social media posts confirming this from other stars in the near future.

Blood Origin is a six-episode series set before the events of The Witcher's main series and way before Henry Cavill's Geralt started monster hunting. We know it's is set 1200 years before Geralt's adventures, and Declan de Barra will be the showrunner and executive producer alongside The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who will also serve as executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski is a creative consultant on the series as well.

The show recently had to start the recasting process after lead Jodie Turner-Smith departed the project due to a scheduling conflict. Turner-Smith was set to play the role of Eile, and the production start date move is what caused the conflict. The part was recast, and Sophia Brown will now be playing the part. The other main lead in the series is being played b O'Fuarain.

You can find the official description for Blood Origin below.

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

Are you excited for The Witcher: Blood Origin?