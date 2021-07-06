Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin Casts Star Trek: Discovery's Michelle Yeoh

✖

Netflix has announced that Star Trek: Discovery's Michelle Yeoh has joined the cast of the upcoming The Witcher prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. Yeoh is specifically playing Scían, who is described as "the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves." The six-part, live-action limited series does not yet have a definitive release date.

"Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves," the full description of Yeoh's character from Netflix reads. "No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent."

In addition to Yeoh, The Witcher: Blood Origin includes Vikings and Game of Thrones alum Laurence O'Fuarain, who will star in the show as Fjall. The character is described by Netflix as having been born into a warrior clan sworn to a king that carries a deep scar inside after a loved one died while trying to save him in battle. The Witcher: Blood Origins appears like it will deal with his quest for redemption and the unlikely allies he makes during it.

Here is the logline previously provided by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin:

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

As noted above, for The Witcher: Blood Origin, Declan de Barra will be showrunner and an executive producer while The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as an executive producer. The Witcher franchise creator and author Andrzej Sapkowski will also serve as creative consultant on the series. According to the original announcement of the series, Jason Brown and Sean Daniel of Hivemind as well as Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will also be executive producers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming limited prequel series right here.

