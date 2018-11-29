‘The Witcher’ Cosplayer Nails This Ciri Cosplay

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt had a ton of amazing characters, but one in particular tends to stand out among the rest. Ciri continues to be a fan favorite and since we’ll be seeing the Ciri from the books (much younger) in the upcoming Netflix show, we decided to pay the game’s version homage for those that are missing this ashen hair’d badass.

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Christina Cosplay’ and she’s also known for her amazing Triss cosplay as well! The Russian cosplayer is incredibly talented with her craft, and you can see even more of her amazing work right here.

For those that may not know who Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon “Ciri” even is, she “is the deuteragonist and lead heroine of The Witcher franchise. She’s a princess of Cintra and the daughter of Pavetta and Duny, which was an alias used by Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard, as well as the adopted daughter of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Throughout the game, Ciri is being chased by The Wild Hunt led by Eredin, King of the Wild Hunt who wants to harness the power of of Elder Blood running through Ciri’s veins to cause the Conjunction of Spheres to bring the Aen Elle elves into the world of humans. She notably becomes playable multiple times throughout The Witcher 3,making her the only other playable character in the games other than Geralt himself.”

