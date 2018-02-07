The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia Takes On Chuck Norris In Fun New Video

We’ve all got our idea of dream match-ups in this world, though we seldom get the opportunity to see how they play out. Fortunately, the team at Maul Cosplay have managed to make one of those dreams come true – even if it is slightly lopsided in terms of the fight itself.

In the video, which you can see above, Geralt – or in this case, cosplayer Ben Bergmann, who portrays the hero at various events and in videos online – comes face-to-face with one of the ultimate threats you could possibly face in this world. Chuck Norris.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, not actually Chuck Norris, mind you, but rather film footage of Chuck Norris that’s intertwined into the action, as he comes face-to-face with the soldier for hire.

In the video, a peasant comes looking for Geralt when he talks about a monster that’s doing some damage to the nearby town. After asking how much he’ll be paid, the warrior enters the domain with very little fear, only to find himself against a hooded figure with a rather threatening tone.

After they speak for about a moment, the figure removes his hood to reveal – ta-dah! – he’s Chuck Norris. But what follows next is pretty hilarious, which we won’t spoil here. But let’s just say that those of you that think it’s going to be a lengthy battle have another thing coming.

The video also features the voice talents of Doug Cockle, who originally voiced Geralt in The Witcher games, meaning Ben and company went the extra mile to make it a little more authentic. It probably would’ve been great to get Chuck Norris to actually step in, but he’s probably a busy guy kicking butt all across the globe. That’s fine, as the video is still something well worth seeing, especially if you’re a fan of The Witcher.

While you’re at it, check out Maul Cosplay’s other videos on Facebook, including a make-up tutorial, a Wolf of Wall Street parody (here called The White Wolf of Wall Street – get it?) and much, more more.

Don’t forget to check out The Witcher III: Wild Hunt as well, as it’s available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.