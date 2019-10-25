Netflix’s The Witcher Reveals New Images

Today, not one, not two, not three, but four new images of Netflix’s The Witcher were revealed, featuring new looks at Ciri, Geralt, a battle scene, and what appears to be kids playing Gwent on the street. The images show scenes we’ve never seen before, but that we presumably will see in the show’s upcoming trailer, which is expected to drop in the next week or so.

The first image in question features Ciri — played by Freya Allan — walking through the snow in what looks like a small field located within the wilderness. She doesn’t look disheveled or distressed, so presumably there’s nothing ominous in play. Meanwhile, the second image actually features the filming crew capturing a scene of four kids playing Gwent smackdown in the middle of what appears to be a market street. As for the third image, it’s taken from a clash between the army of the Northern Realms and the Nilfgaardian army with its ugly ripple armor. It’s unclear who the subject of the shot is, but it’s clearly someone of significance because they have gold-plated armor. And the last image features a standoff between Geralt and a soldier that looks like it ends with Geralt slaying the entire room.

As you may know, just yesterday, another four images surfaced online showing off another new look at the show. And again, these are presumably taken from the upcoming trailer, which is expected to drop sometime between October 30 and November 3, and be accompanied by new footage this Sunday at MCM Comic Con.

The first season of The Witcher is set to release sometime later this year. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the TV adaptation, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things related to The Witcher.