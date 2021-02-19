New The Witcher Comic Series Announced

✖

Dark Horse Comics has announced The Witcher: Witch's Lament, a new limited series set to being in May. The series will be written by CD Projekt Red's Bartosz Sztybor, with art by Vanesa R. del Rey, as well as colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Aditya Bidikar. In the series, Geralt of Rivia hunts down a witch, only to see her burned at the stake. Images of the act begin to plague Geralt, and a mystery will unfold surrounding her death and "heinous persecution." The series takes place in the world of the video games published by CD Projekt Red.

The first cover for the series can be found below.

Sztybor has previously written a number of different stories based on The Witcher saga for Dark Horse, including the most recent limited series The Witcher: Fading Memories. That series has seen three issues released thus far, with a fourth set to come out next month. For those that might have missed out on the previous issues of the series, a trade paperback will be released on July 28th. Pre-orders for the trade are currently available from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and local comic shops. The trade will retail for $19.99.

CD Projekt Red renewed the rights to make games based on The Witcher in 2019, but a new entry in the series has not been announced as of this writing. The studio just released Cyberpunk 2077 last year, and CD Projekt Red tends to focus on a single game at a time. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt took more than three years to develop, so a true sequel is likely still some time away.

Fortunately, these comics from Dark Horse should be perfect for fans of the games looking for new content. With Sztybor at the helm, it should make for a very authentic experience, at the very least! Between the comic and the next season of the Netflix series, fans have quite a bit of content related to The Witcher to keep them busy over the next year.

The Witcher: Witch's Lament #1 is set to release on May 28th, 2021.

Do you plan on checking out The Witcher: Witch's Lament? Have you read any of Dark Horse's previous comics based on The Witcher? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!