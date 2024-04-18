The Witcher Reveals Season 5 Will Be Final Season and Season 4 Update

Today Netflix shared some big news from the continent today, as The Witcher season 4 is officially in production and underway. To celebrate the milestone, Netflix shared footage from the table reading, which gives us our first look at Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, and Freya Allan all together. The entire main cast is there, including new additions like Laurence Fishburne and Danny Woodburn, who will be bringing fan favorites Regis and Zoltan to life in season 4. That wasn't all Netflix had to share though, as the streamer also revealed that season 5 has been given the green light and that it will be the show's final season, bringing Geralt's adventures to their conclusion. You can watch the full video in the post below.

Along with the video showing the cast, Netflix added the caption, "It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent."

It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/c0ilUCWYkF — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 18, 2024

We haven't had a chance to see Hemsworth together with the cast yet, so this is a major step towards seeing him as Geralt. Hemsworth will be picking up the mantle of the character after the departure of Henry Cavill, though at this time we still don't know how that transition will be handled. In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Allan, Chalotra, and Batey addressed Cavill's departure and Hemsworth's addition to the series.

"Excited. Yeah, can't wait to have Liam on board. Well, he is, but to meet him and have him as Geralt," Chalotra said. "It's going to be bizarre, and I feel like I'm definitely going to feel that loss. I think we all will. Henry's been incredible and carried the show, so definitely going to feel that, but very, very excited for what's to come. There's so much story to tell."

"Yeah, very excited, and we'll all miss Henry greatly," Batey said. "And as you say, behind the scenes, he's always just been very, very supportive and funny, good-natured professional who was always the first to laugh on those bad days and to crack jokes, and that presence is cemented in the DNA of the show."

The official description for The Witcher reads, "After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire – and finding one another again."

The Witcher Season 3 Chapters 1 and 2 are now available on Netflix. Season 4 currently has no release date, but is beginning production. Season 5 has been announced, but no release date has been revealed.

Are you excited for The Witcher season 4 and 5? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!