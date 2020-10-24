The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill as Geralt Spotted in New Set Photo

✖

The Witcher Season 2 is currently filming over in the UK, which means set photos are flooding the Internet. For the most part, most of these photos have been inconsequential, and none of them have featured the show's star, Henry Cavill, who plays the monster-slaying protagonist Geralt of Rivia. However, this week that changed. Cavill and Geralt have finally been spotted filming, and it looks like it was for a scene where Geralt is on his own, which suggests it could be a hunt.

As Redanian Intelligence reports, the show is currently filming at Gordale Scare near Malham, and it looks like it's been raining quite a bit there, which isn't very surprising to anyone who lives or has been to England. Meanwhile, it looks like Freya Allan, the young actress behind Ciri, was also filming at this location this week, suggesting some scenes between Ciri and Geralt were shot.

Unfortunately, the photos -- which you can check out here -- don't reveal anything of supreme consequence. In fact, they don't even tease any scenes. However, if you want to get a glimpse at some of the settings and locations Season 2 will be working with, they are worth checking out.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much more filming there's left to do. Season 2 is expected to drop in 2021, but it remains to be seen if the pandemic delays the release to 2022. That said, while we wait for more information about Season 2, be sure to catch up on all of the latest coverage on the show -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- by clicking right here.