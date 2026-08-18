PlayStation Plus Is Removing 7 More Games in September 2026

PlayStation Plus subscribers need to prepare themselves to lose seven games on the service next month in September 2026. As of today, the latest PS Plus Extra and Premium games for August have started to roll out and include the likes of Vampire Survivors, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams. Despite being a bit of a stronger lineup than normal, these new additions to PS Plus aren’t going to come without some losses in roughly one month.

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As of today, the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus that appears on PS5 consoles has been updated and has informed subscribers of will be vanishing in less than a month. This slate is likely headlined by that of Madden NFL 26, which is last year’s iteration of the annualized football series. Persona 5 Tactica, the strategy spin-off in the Persona series, will also be disappearing, alongside two Toy Story games and a trio of Shadowrun titles. As for the removal date, all of these titles are planned to go away on September 15th.

Here’s the full list of PS Plus games that will be departing in September 2026:

Madden NFL 26 (PS5)

Persona 5 Tactica (PS5, PS4)

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS5, PS4)

Toy Story 3 (PS5, PS4)

Shadowrun Returns (PS5, PS4)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong (PS5, PS4)

Shadowrun: Dragonfall (PS5, PS4)

Most of These PS Plus Removals Make Sense

While it’s never thrilling to see games removed from PS Plus, most of September 2026’s losses happen to make sense. Madden 26 being taken off of the Game Catalog is pretty logical, as Madden 27 just recently launched and is surely the entry that publisher Electronic Arts is now trying to funnel players toward.

The Toy Story games happen to be in a similar situation, as the remastered collection Toy Story: Retro Roundup will be launching in October. This bundle will include new iterations of both Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3 that have been modernized for current-gen platforms. As a result, publisher Atari surely wants people to pick up Retro Roundup once it arrives, which has prompted it to make some of these games unavailable via PlayStation Plus.

As for the new arrivals on PS Plus in September, PlayStation hasn’t yet revealed what these games will be. The monthly free titles on PS Plus are expected to be announced next week, which will precede their launch the week after on September 1st. The newest games joining the PS Plus Game Catalog then won’t be unveiled until closer to the middle of the month. Once we learn what this future lineup will have in store, we’ll be sure to bring the info to you here on ComicBook.