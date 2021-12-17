The Witcher Season 2 McFarlane Toys Action Figures Are up for Pre-Order

The Witcher Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, and that’s a great excuse to announce The Witcher-themed gaming chairs and action figures. The latter comes to us thanks to McFarlane Toys, who have delivered a wave of new figures based on the appearance of Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) in the new episodes. Plus, Roach!

The Ciri figure features the character in her Kaer Morhen training attire complete with a steel sword, wooded training sword, and a base. The two figures of Geralt both feature his new armor, but one features a standard head sculpt while the other features a “Witcher Mode” head sculpt. Of course, it would have been nice to have a single figure with an alternate head, but that’s not as profitable. On the plus side, the figures do include different sword accessories.

The there’s The Witcher’s faithful steed Roach. It’s a super-sized Megafig, which is appropriate given that the Geralt figures are 7-inch scale. The Roach figure comes with the same sword accessory that’s included with the Witcher Mode figure.

Pre-orders for the entire Season 2 wave of Netflix The Witcher action figures from McFarlane Toys are available here at Entertainment Earth, here at Walmart, and here on Amazon priced at $29.99 for Geralt and Ciri, and $39.99 for the Roach Megafig. The release date for the figures is set for April 2022. The official description for The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix reads:

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.