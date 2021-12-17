Secretlab Reveals Official Witcher Gaming Chair

The Witcher season 2 is finally here, and when you decide to take a break from watching the new season you might as well fire up The Witcher 3 for another round. If you do, you’re going to want a Witcher gaming chair to complete the motif, and Secretlab has teamed up with CD Projekt Red to create the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 The Witcher Edition chair, and it looks slick. The chair is an homage to everyone’s favorite Witcher Geralt, and on top of the slick design you even got some sweet Gwent card collectibles as part of the deal, and you can check it out up close starting on the next slide!

The Secretlab Titan Evo Witcher gaming chair features the Wolf Medallion front and center and also features metal studded accents based on the Grandmaster Legendary Wolven armor. Geralt’s signature is also featured on the front left side of the chair, and Geralt’s twin swords emblazon the back with a splash of red helping it pop and The Witcher’s logo at the bottom to complete the look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The chair itself features all of the ergonomic upgrades of the Secretlab 2022 Series and is available in Small, Regular, and XL. Putting the cherry on top is that with every purchase of The Witcher Edition chair you’ll get one Secretlabl chair card and one random Gwent card collectible that features either Geralt, Triss, Yennefer, or Ciri.

Head of Industrial Design Vincent Sin said “With its phenomenal world-building, stories and characters, there are few fantasy universes that are as intricate and immersive as The Witcher – that has gotten me almost 200 hours clocked in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt alone. Our designers wanted to bring the same magic and detail to the world’s first official The Witcher seat, modeled after Geralt of Rivia himself. From the dual swords Geralt wields to the studded metal accents along the side wings, every aspect of the chair evokes a witcher’s gear, reminiscent of the Continent’s magic and monsters.”

Lead Graphic Designer, CD PROJEKT RED Przemysław Juszczyk said, “We thoroughly enjoyed the creative process with Secretlab to explore various ideas for the world’s first official The Witcher chair. It was important to us that every single design feature corresponded to an iconic part of Geralt’s armor and weapons, and we know that fans will recognize and appreciate the different elements we’ve incorporated. It’s truly a chair fit for the legendary witcher himself.”

You can order the Secretlab Witcher Edition chair right here.

What do you think of the Secretlab Witcher Edition chair? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Call of the White Wolf

Slay Monsters

Gwent Cards Bonus

Witcher Edition