The Witcher Season 2 Seems to Tease Major Character Death

✖

The Witcher Season 2 got its second-ever teaser trailer today, and unlike the first one, which focused on Ciri, this one featured the show's protagonist, Geralt of Rivia. In fact, the teaser trailer was solely focused on the monster slayer. Unfortunately, there's not a ton to the teaser trailer, but one scene in particular has fans of the Netflix series talking.

If you haven't seen the teaser trailer, there's a scene with the medallions of fallen Witchers hanging on a tree, implying that at least one Witcher is dying during the season. Now, whether this character -- or characters -- will be major and super relevant, remains to be seen, but typically when Witcher characters are introduced, it's not for nothing.

As for who it could be, well that's where speculation has erupted. Right now, names like Eskel, Leo Bonhart, and Vesemir are being thrown around, but at the moment, there's nothing in the scene that suggests it's any of these characters.

Medallions of fallen witchers hanging on a tree. Is a witcher dying this season or something?👀 pic.twitter.com/8txU8cDuLT — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) June 18, 2021

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. Of course, Netflix -- or anyone involved with the show -- could comment and squash the speculation, but we don't expect this to happen, as it's clearly a deliberate tease designed to do what it's actively doing. However, if a comment of any sort does come through, we will update the article accordingly.

The Witcher Season 2 is expected to arrive sometime later this year. For more coverage on the Netflix series -- including all of the latest news and speculation -- click here.

"The Witcher isn't perfect, as the story can drag a bit, but that's not nearly enough to outweigh everything the show does right," reads an excerpt from our official review of the show's first season. "Witcher brings the world's rich characters, sharp wit, and stylish action to life in a truly delightful way, and whether you're a fan of the novels or the games, you're going to find something to love. The show has some big hype to live up to, but we think it's off to a magnificent start."