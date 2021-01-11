TheGrefg Fortnite Skin Reveal Shatters Twitch Viewing Record

✖

Twitch streamer TheGrefg has broken the record for most concurrent Twitch viewers during a stream to reveal his Fortnite skin. The Spanish streamer quickly passed the 700,000 concurrent viewer record, before setting the record for most all-time viewers on the platform at more than 2.4 million. It's a massive number, and it shows just how big the streamer is, and how big Fortnite remains on the streaming platform! The upcoming skin is part of Fortnite's Icon Series, which has previously seen skins based on streamers like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. As of this writing, a release date and pricing for the skin based on TheGrefg has not been announced by Epic Games.

An image of the skin can be found below.

(Photo: Twitch)

TheGrefg's record of 2.4 million viewers tops streams for ELEAGUE at 1.1 million, and PlayStation at 1 million. Given how many people tuned into the stream, it will be interesting to see how popular the skin becomes! While TheGrefg is not a household name in America, the streamer has a strong following worldwide. As such, it stands to reason that this skin will become a common site in Fortnite matches following its release!

Last year saw a number of major additions and events in Fortnite. From in-game concerts, to skins based on the biggest heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe, 2020 was a very big year for Epic Games. The year ended with the addition of The Mandalorian's Din Djarin, God of War's Kratos, and Halo's Master Chief, which were all added as part of Chapter 2 Season 5. With all of that content, 2020 will be to top. Epic Games is clearly starting off 2021 on an impressive note, however. Considering how many viewers tuned in to watch TheGrefg's skin reveal, it seems that this skin could be the game's next big thing.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy to see TheGrefg skin arrive in Fortnite? Do you plan on getting the skin in the game?