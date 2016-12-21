These Assassin’s Creed Origins Videos Will Help Make You A Better Player

Assassin's Creed Origins finally arrived last week, after several years in the making, and it's everything that we could've hoped for, a sweeping adventure that takes you throughout Egypt as you attempt to stop powerful forces while completing secondary missions. The game is huge and has a lot to offer players, so it's understood if some of them may feel overwhelmed by the daunting journey that lies ahead. Fortunately, Ubisoft is here to help, as the company has posted a series of "how to" videos that walks you through some of the basics, whether you need assistance seeking up on enemies, or creating new items in the game. Let's check out each of the videos, broken down below!

Combat Gameplay First, there's the general combat layout, in which the developers break down the fight system that's included in the game. This includes improving a number of areas, like how to lock on an enemy, using blocking and parrying when it comes to fending off incoming attacks, and effectively using your bow and arrows to take down targets from above. You can also get a good look at how much damage enemies can take from attacks, as well as how much they have left, so you can make your shots count when they really need to. It's pretty basic stuff, but a good primer if you're jumping into the world of Assassin's Creed for first time.

Stealth Gameplay Part of what makes you such a great assassin in the world of Assassin's Creed is being able to sneak up on enemies, so they don't sound an alarm that will bring in reinforcements and make your job harder. Here, you'll be able to utilize a number of tools, like your loyal bird, who will be able to survey the area and tag potential targets; along with sneaking up on enemies without giving away your position (and watching out for enemies that are stronger than you) and using the whistle to try and guide foes away from one another, so you can take them down one at a time. The better you perform with stealth techniques, the longer you're likely to survive.

Exploration Gameplay You're going to want to spend some time exploring the ruins of Egypt, as you'll be able to track down a number of awesome secrets, as well as side missions that can help you earn some new goodies. So it never hurts to call upon your bird again to get a good look at the area, and then make your way to destinations with the help of your steed of choice, be it a camel or a horse. You can also track down treasure this way and really clean up on money to purchase new goods. You'll also learn how to call your mount, so that you don't have to traverse on foot and take your time getting to your destination.