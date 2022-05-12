Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Releases New Update With Patch Notes

✖

A new Tiny Tina's Wonderlands update is being released today via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside releasing the update, Gearbox has gone ahead and released patch notes for the update which not only reveal but detail everything the update does. Unfortunately, the update is not extremely consquential in terms of content and new features. In fact, a majority of the update is just balance changes.

While Gearbox has detailed the update through patch notes, it's not completed this with information about the file size of the update, which means the only insight we can offer about how long it will take to download is that the length and content of the patch notes suggest a minimal amount of space required.

Below, you can check out the update's complete and official patch notes:

Weekly Rotations:

Weekly Event! The Supreme Savings in-game, limited-time mini-event is still live! Vending Machines and SDUs are half price this week, along with Mission Items having a higher chance at being the item of the day! This mini-events runs from May 5 to May 19 at 9:00 AM PT.

The Chaos Chamber's Featured Run has been updated! A locally-sourced, artisanal run, handmade just for you. The Leaderboards have been reset. Will you top the charts this week?

Featured Runs are available in the Chaos Chamber after you've completed the main story, and rotate weekly every Thursday at 9:00 AM PT. They're the same for all players, so jump in and see how your run went compared to other Fatemakers!

This run features Knightmare and Sand Naga Shara, Dust-Begotten. Get ready to take on a new cursed run in the Chaos Chamber!

Change Notes:

Added Manual Transmission and Donkey to the legendary Assault Rifle item pools in Tina's Offering in the Chaos Chamber

Ring Balance Changes:

We found that several Ring bonuses didn't match up with how challenging the condition was to trigger. In addition, we'd like more rings found with great stat rolls to be more interesting to pick up, and not to have rings that are trivially easy to trigger like Mood Ring or Championship Ring be the singular, outstanding choice. We are investigating a bug impacting Shell Casing and are looking to address this in a future update as it cannot be hotfixed.

Championship Ring – Reduced Ring bonus from dealing damage to a Boss from 100% to 50%.

Thumb Cuffs – Increased Ring bonus while in a Dungeon from 25% to 33%.

Finger Ward – Reduced Ring bonus while Ward is full from 100% to 66%.

Silicone Ring – Increased Ring bonus while Health is over half from 25% to 33%.

Mood Ring – Reduced Ring bonus while Ward is not full from 100% to 33%.

Promise Ring – Increased Ring bonus while Action Skill is Ready from 25% to 33%.

Insight Ring – Increased Ring bonus per Critical Hit from 2% to 3%.

Lethal Catch – Increased Ring bonus on Kill from 25% to 33%.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Borderlands spin-off, click here.