Apex Legends Rumor May Be Exciting News for Titanfall Fans

Apex Legends may be adding some new content that will please Titanfall fans. Apex Legends is one of the biggest games on the market right now as it is a direct competitor to Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Despite sharing such a big audience, it has managed to hold its own thanks to its refined gameplay that's rooted in the Titanfall universe. Following the news that Titanfall 2 didn't meet commercial standards for EA, Respawn pivoted to the battle royale genre with this free-to-play game that has managed to last an incredibly long time and stay relevant thanks to new content drops.

One of the next pieces of content may appeal to more than just Apex Legends fans, though. According to dataminer KralRindo (via Insider Gaming), nine remastered Titanfall 2 maps have been discovered in the files for Apex Legends. The maps are expected to be part of the Capture Point LTM mode and will not include titans nor wall-running, meaning the maps would likely be redesigned to help them flow better without the enhanced traversal. As of right now, EA nor Respawn have actually confirmed that these maps are coming to the game, so take it with a grain of salt. Weird things end up in game files all the time and since these are Titanfall 2 maps, they could be for something else. With that said, there seems to be a good chance this is a piece of Apex Legends content. You can view the list of maps below.

Exoplanet

Homestead

Angel City

Black Water Canal

Boneyard

Crash Site

Rise

Eden

Colony

As of right now, it doesn't seem like a Titanfall 3 is going to happen. Titanfall 2 was sandwiched between Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Modern Warfare Remastered, and Battlefield 1, meaning it didn't really stand a chance commercially, despite it probably being received the best out of the bunch. Whether EA ever brings the series back remains to be seen.

