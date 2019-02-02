Rumor: A Free-to-Play ‘Titanfall’ Battle Royale Game Is Stealth Releasing This Monday

More Titanfall may be on the way, and arriving very, very soon, if a new report is to be believed that is.

According to YouTube channel TheQuartering, which has over 420,000 subscribers, EA will release a free-to-play Titanfall battle royale game this Monday. Yes, as in three days from now.

The Youtuber cites inside sources that claim the game will be announced this Saturday, tomorrow, and will be released just two days later on Monday. More specifically, word of the game will be broken by numerous content creators and streamers (who have reportedly played the game already) — such as Shroud and Dr. Disrespect. Then, on Monday, EA will officially reveal the game, and release it into the wild all at once.

The Youtuber notes that the game is pitched as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout meets Rainbow Six Siege, and while it takes place in the Titanfall universe, will have a different feel than the previous games.

Matches will consist of teams of three working together to be the last team standing. How many maps there will be, and how many teams per match, isn’t clear or divulged. However, TheQuatering notes there will be different classes to play as.

As for the game’s economy, it is said to be a mix of in-game currency and microtransactions for cosmetic items. The former can be earned at a plentiful rate if you perform well match to match.

Of course, this should all be taken with a grain of salt, like any unofficial report. Even if this Titanfall battle royale game exists, it may not be rolled out on the timetable presented.

As you may know, we’ve known for a little while that a new Titanfall game was in development, this much was confirmed by EA. However, whether this is said game — or whether Titanfall 3 is also in development — isn’t clear at the moment.

Is this something that interests you, or do you just want to see Titanfall 3 at this point?