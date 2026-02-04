New Exclusive TMNT Art Teases The Heroes In A Half Shell’s VR Game, Empire City

There have been plenty of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video games over the years, going all the way back to arcades and the Nintendo Entertainment System. Each game has had to balance the turtles’ inherent qualities as action characters and their distinct personalities, ensuring each one feels unique but nevertheless connected. It’s also what makes a TMNT VR game such a good idea, as the differing weapon styles, combat abilities, and personalities are perfectly attuned for the first-person VR experience.

That’s the central idea behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, with developer Cortopia AB crafting a game that makes each turtle feel like themselves, even when you’re controlling them. There’s a clear love and understanding of the source material in the game’s art design, and that extends beyond the game itself. ComicBook.com has been given an early look at the artwork being released to tie into the game, which underscores one of the key elements of the franchise and highlights why it’s so important in the game.

Empire City’s New Artwork Is A Perfect Snapshot Of The TMNT

Empire City is all predicated on bringing players into the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with the VR title leaning into the sense of immersion by placing players into the roles of each turtle. It’s a move that appeals to generations of fans, who have each grown up with their own versions of the characters. Appealing to that universal shared spirit at the core of the characters is at the heart of Empire City’s gameplay, which is tweaked in terms of weapons and playstyle for each turtle. It’s also present in the artwork that the game developers brought in Fero Pe to produce ahead of the game. A veteran of the TMNT universe thanks to his work illustrating covers and interior art for IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics, Pe was an ideal pick for the game thanks to his understanding of the franchise.

In a press release, Pe explained that “Once you look beyond the action with the Turtles, the first thing you see is family. Family sticks together no matter how weird the world gets, and that’s something these shellheads know all too well. Their combat skills make them warriors, but their bond is what makes them heroes. Seeing that spirit come to life in a VR game where players can literally stand shoulder to shoulder to face the city together? I can’t imagine a better feeling.” The art piece depicts all four brothers preparing for a battle, with the characters all exhibiting some little touch of their personality — whether that be Leo standing guard over his brothers or Mikey practically salivating over a pizza. It’s a fun little piece and speaks to the spirit at the heart of Empire City.

Character Is Key To The Charm Of Empire City

Similar to other VR games based on well-known IP, a big part of the challenge for the developers was creating an experience that felt attuned to the source material while still being a fun game in its own right. It’s a tricky balance that games like Deadpool VR and Batman: Arkham Shadow both achieved well, and one that Empire City nails perfectly. The game’s depiction of the characters feels spot-on to their established archetypes, while the visuals reflect enough of that crusty street-level effect that’s intrinsic to any depiction of the New York sewer-dwelling heroes.

The artwork by Pe feels similarly keyed in to exactly what makes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles such an enduring and encompassing franchise. There’s a clear understanding of character, from the artwork to the game design to the story execution in-game, that makes the entire experience feel like you’re really stepping into the role of the heroes in a half-shell. The VR gameplay is great for anyone who enjoys that style of action, but fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles definitely need to make sure they check out Empire City for one of the best examples in gaming of actually taking on those roles.