‘The Evil Within 2’ Is Only $10 At Amazon With a Qualifying Purchase

If you've been looking for a scary (or, as some people put it, "spoopy") game for your Halloween season, we'd easily suggest The Evil Within 2. It's one of last year's most overlooked gems -- and if you own an Xbox One, you can currently get it for dirt cheap.

Amazon is currently offering the sleeper sequel for the platform for a mere $9.99, which is a steal considering that it was selling for $59.99 last year. Supplies aren't likely to last, so you might want to act quickly.

Now, there is a catch, but it's not that bad a one. Apparently the game is being offered for that price if you purchase something equal to $25 or more. "This item is available because of the Add-on program," the company notes. "The Add-on program allows Amazon to offer thousands of low-priced items that would be cost-prohibitive to ship on their own. These items ship with qualifying orders over $25."

So that's not the end of the world, right? Just buy another game or a movie on Blu-Ray or even some groceries that would somehow add up to $25, then throw this into your cart and get ready for some spooky good times.

In case you missed out on the game last year, here's a rundown of all of its, ahem, "killer" features:

Story of Redemption - Return to the nightmare to win back your life and your daughter

Discover Horrifying Domains - Explore as far or quickly as you dare, but prepare wisely

Face Disturbing Enemies - Survive encounters with sadistic enemies and twisted creatures

Choose How to Survive - Attack from the shadows, run like hell, or go in guns-blazing with very limited ammo

Visceral Horror and Suspense - Enter a world filled with anxiety-inducing thrills and disturbing moments

It's definitely worth checking out, if only because it's got a great story behind it and lots of intense moments. It's also easier to get into compared to the first game, and offers something for both newcomers and fans. Besides, you really can't beat ten bucks. That's a price to die for. (Okay, we're done with the Halloween puns, we swear.)

Hurry, this deal won't last!

The Evil Within 2 is also available for PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Note: clicking on the links above may earn WWG a small commission. We appreciate your support!)