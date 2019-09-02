Todd McFarlane Discusses Spawn Video Game Remasters

While fans are excited that Spawn will be coming to Mortal Kombat 11 in the not too near future, it has been much longer since the wildly popular comic book character created by Todd McFarlane appeared in his own video game. In fact, the last time this happened was in 2003 when Spawn: Armageddon launched. That said, McFarlane sat down with ComicBook.com’s James Viscardi to talk about a myriad of projects that involve Spawn, including the possibility of a new game. However, another possibility that was brought up was the remastering of the original Spawn games.

When asked about the potential for some rereleases of the previous Spawn video games and who would be in control of that sort of thing, McFarlane had a few things to note. “You know what? My guess would be no different than getting somebody to rerelease a movie, a DVD … I assume they own all the rights, so they would just have to feel like it was worth their time,” he said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know if some of the contracts expired, so they would have to then come back to say, “Hey Todd, we have to redo it.” I’d have to look at all my contracts. If Spawn decides to make a dent into pop culture then everybody’s gonna sort of, I assume, call … We may see the HBO animation doing reruns at that time because everybody’s gonna go get back on the Spawn bandwagon, what do we got?”

As stated above, Spawn fans are getting excited for the character’s upcoming appearance in Mortal Kombat 11, which won’t be happening until next year. However, it was recently learned that Keith David, the original voice actor for Spawn in the HBO animated series, will be reprising his role for the fighting game. Here’s to hoping that kicks off the hype for the character once again and we see a bit more Spawn everywhere.

What do you think about all of this? Are you hoping to see more Spawn moving forward? Would you like rereleases of the previous games, or do you believe it is time to see the character star in a brand new title? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!