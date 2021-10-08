Tom Holland Teases Leaking Uncharted First Look, Says Sony Can't Fire Him

✖

Uncharted movie actor Tom Holland has weighed in on the new photos emerging from the set of the movie by teasing that he too might have his own photo to share soon. Holland retweeted an image shared by developer Naughty Dog that showed him and Nolan North, the voice actor for Nathan Drake in the Uncharted games, while asking if he should spontaneously share a first-look picture. If it was shared, it’d be the first time we’ve seen an official photo of Holland’s version of Nathan Drake that we’ll see in the new Uncharted movie.

Holland shared the image below and asked if his followers thought “Sony would be pissed if [he] spontaneously uploaded a first look picture.” He said he got North’s approval for the idea and joked that Sony couldn’t fire him because of that.

Do you think Sony would be pissed if I spontaneously uploaded a first look picture. I got Nolan’s approval so I guess they can’t fire me now. https://t.co/Ie99tKLha4 — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) October 22, 2020

We’ve seen only glimpses of Holland as Nathan Drake, the lead role in the movie, in the past, but no official images solely focused on him as the character have been shared. He shared a photo in July that appeared to be the look he’d be sporting in the movie since work on the film was underway at the time, and before the set photo above was released, we saw some unofficial photos from the set of the film shared online. They showed Holland next to Mark Wahlberg who plays Sully, Nathan Drake’s mentor in the movie.

We can piece together an idea of what Holland’s younger Nathan Drake looks like from those images, but we still haven’t seen an official photo yet. If Holland has his way, we may get that sooner rather than later.

For those wondering what North was doing with Holland, the actor said he was visiting the set of the movie, so there’s no reason to believe yet he’s involved in any official capacity. He said before he hadn’t been contacted at all about the film, but it looks like that’s changed since he was invited onto the set. He said Holland “is crushing it as Nathan Drake” which is a good sign for the state of the movie.

The new Uncharted film is currently scheduled to release in theaters on July 16, 2021.