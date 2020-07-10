Uncharted Star Tom Holland Shows Off His New Nathan Drake Look

✖

Video game fans are especially curious to see how the Uncharted movie comes together, given both the unexpected narrative of it, and the star-studded ensemble cast. Stepping into the lead role of Nathan Drake will be Spider-Man star Tom Holland, a casting choice that fans of the franchise have responded to in wildly different ways. With production set to ramp back up after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like we have some sort of idea of how Holland will look in the role. Holland took to his Instagram stories to share a brief behind-the-scenes video of what seems to be his Nathan Drake hairstyle.

(Photo: Tom Holland / Instagram)

Uncharted will star Holland as a younger version of Nathan Drake, with Mark Wahlberg portraying his mentor, Victor "Sully" Sullivan. Wahlberg has been attached to the project for several years now, with the plan for him to initially portray Nathan.

“I was attached for years and years to play Nathan Drake and now I’m playing Sully. Even with The Fighter, there was a ticking clock there," Wahlberg said in an interview earlier this year. "There was that biological clock. We gotta’ get going quickly.”

"It’s exciting because, without giving too much away, it’s more of an origin story," Wahlberg also said. "Meeting them, and Nathan becoming Nathan. Sully and him meeting, trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship. It’ll be very cool. It’s the first time I’m in a movie that’s a movie. I felt like when I was reading it, I was reading Indiana Jones or Thomas Crown Affair. It’s got these great elements of these heist movies and adventure movies like I’ve never been a part of.”

The film will be directed by Venom's Ruben Fleischer, with a cast that also includes Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle.

“The script’s really good, man,” Holland explained earlier this year. “The script is really, really good. It’s really strong. It’s really, really funny. The dynamic between Sully and Drake is amazing, and Mark Wahlberg is going to crush it as Sully. And it’s a really, really fun film.”

What do you think of Tom Holland's Nathan Drake hairdo for the Uncharted movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Uncharted is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on July 16, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.