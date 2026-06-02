Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Reveals Release Date with Action-Packed New Trailer

Tomb Raider fans had a pretty exciting time during the 2025 Game Awards back in December. After all, Crystal Dynamics chose that opportunity to reveal not one, but two new Lara Croft games headed our way. Alongside the brand-new main series adventure Tomb Raider: Catalyst, we got a first look at Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. This game is a full, modern reimagining of the original Tomb Raider from 1996. And it made a stunning reappearance in the June 2nd State of Play showcase.

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During the State of Play, Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games showed off a brand-new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. Not only that, but the studios confirmed the remake’s official release date, which will be February 12th, 2027. As prior rumors suggested, this is a slightly later release than originally planned when the game was revealed last year. But from the looks of it, this fresh take on Lara’s first adventure will be worth the wait.

Courtesy of Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games

Since its reveal back in late 2025, we’ve learned surprisingly little about the upcoming Tomb Raider remake. However, we do know it will fully reimagine the original 1996 story that started it all, but with modern gameplay and “new surprises that honor the spirit of the original.” In other words, it’s a remake, but fully modernized and bringing some new bells and whistles to surprise longtime fans. From the looks of it, this will be both a solid entry point to the franchise for new players and a worthwhile return to Lara’s first adventure for those who experienced it back in 1996.

Today, Tomb Raider fans finally got a more in-depth look at Legacy of Atlantis with a brand-new trailer during the State of Play. From the looks of it, the trailer is a combination of cinematic and gameplay footage. It looks absolutely gorgeous, and definitely proves that this is a full-scale remake, not just a fresh coat of paint on the original game. To see it for yourself, you can take a look at the brand-new Tomb Raider remake trailer below:

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The trailer gave us an extended look at the stunning modern graphics for the remake, including a look at combat and exploration. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is set to release on February 12th, 2027, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It has also been newly confirmed to be headed to Nintendo Switch 2 right at launch, as well. That’s a slight delay from the original 2026 release window, but hopefully, it will be well worth the wait if that trailer is any indication.

Pre-orders for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis are available now for the Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions, with a few special bonuses in the mix for those who order early. This includes 48-hour early access for those who grab the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition. The Standard Edition will retail for $59.99, with the Deluxe Edition coming in at $69.99. and the Collector’s Edition at $199.99 USD.

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