Two Tomb Raider Games Announced, Here’s Every Confirmed Detail

Two brand new Tomb Raider games have been announced, and it seems like fans will have a lot to look forward to in the next year or so. The Tomb Raider franchise has been one of the defining action/adventure games for decades, even paving the way for other franchises like Uncharted. Of course, Tomb Raider pulls heavily from Indiana Jones, but with a more action-oriented approach and a female protagonist. There have even been attempts to bring the character to the big screen, but none of them have wowed fans or the general audience. However, now may be the time where everything comes together.

It was recently reported that the next Tomb Raider game may have some crossover with the upcoming Amazon TV series staring Sophie Turner. It’s unclear exactly what that may look like, but it suggests there are some ambitious plans for Croft’s future. With that said, the ambition isn’t stopping at having a TV show and a video game that may intersect. There’s a big gamble being made on Tomb Raider, one that will likely excite fans of the games.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Announced

During The Game Awards, two brand new Tomb Raider games were revealed. One of these Tomb Raider games leaked in great detail hours ahead of the show, but it will be called Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. The new game will be released in 2026 and serve as a reimagining of the original game from 1996, but with the visuals and gameplay mechanics fans would expect from a modern game. It looks like a full blown remake as opposed to a simple remaster that touches up the gameplay.

However, that’s not the only thing. A brand new mainline entry known as Tomb Raider: Catalyst was also announced with a 2027 release window. Some rumors for the long-awaited Tomb Raider game were also confirmed, as it was revealed that the game will be set in India. We’ll likely have to wait a little while longer to get some more significant details on this particular project, since it seems all eyes are on Legacy of Atlantis, but at the very least, we now know that Tomb Raider fans will be eating good for the foreseeable future.

It’s an exciting time to be a Tomb Raider fan, but of course, we have to hope that they stick the landing on both of these new releases and the TV show. If all goes well, this could be a major revitalization of one of gaming’s most beloved franchises.

