New Tomb Raider Rumor Claims 2026 Remake Is Delayed

A new rumor has claimed that this year’s remake of the original Tomb Raider has been hit with a delay. Upon its announcement at the end of last year, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis was said to be targeting a launch in 2026. Since the time of that reveal, though, nothing new from the project has been shown off to the public. Now, based on a rumor that has recently come about, we seem to now have a reason behind this lack of new info.

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According to @RaidersSociety on social media, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is now said to be launching in February of 2027. This information is said to come from an unnamed source, which means that its validity is somewhat in question. Still, @RaidersSociety has shared accurate details on the Tomb Raider series in the past, which means that there’s reason to believe that this latest rumor is legitimate.

Although this delay wouldn’t be a massive one, it would still represent a shift in publisher Amazon’s plans for Tomb Raider in 2026. As such, if Legacy of Atlantis is indeed now bound for early next year, it’s something that we could learn about in an official capacity soon enough.

This Delay Could Impact the Next Tomb Raider Game

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If Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis does end up getting delayed, it will likely impact how Amazon approaches the next mainline entry in the series. Alongside the reveal of Legacy of Atlantis, Amazon also showed off Tomb Raider: Catalyst, which was a wholly new adventure for Lara Croft. Catalyst is currently expected to release in 2027, but if Legacy of Atlantis were to get pushed into this window, Amazon might opt to delay Catalyst as well. While not a guarantee by any means, most video game publishers would be hard-pressed to release two games in the same series within the same calendar year.

Again, as mentioned, everything outlined here is simply a rumor for the time being, so take what has been shared with a grain of salt until Amazon makes an official announcement of its own. Regardless of when Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis does release, the game will be playable across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

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