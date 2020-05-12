Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, New Features, and More

We've been hearing rumors about new or remastered Tony Hawk Pro Skater games for years now, and today we finally got the good news. Activision and Vicarious Visions have rebuilt Pro Skater 1 and 2 from the ground up in HD with "original maps, original skaters and songs from the original soundtrack, plus new features".

Pre-Orders: If you are one of the fans that's been waiting to play a Pro Skater game again, mark your calendar for September 4th, 2020 because that's when you'll be able to get your hands on the remastered Pro Skater 1 and 2 in a single collection for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-order information for the standard, deluxe edition, and Collector's Edition are available below along with official details about the updated games. The list will update as new pre-order options are added. UPDATING...

Standard Edition ($39.99) - Includes access to the Warehouse Demo (when available) as a digital pre-order bonus. Physical edition pre-orders will include a limited edition Tony Hawk Mini Fingerboard.

Digital Deluxe Edition ($49.99) - Includes 'The Ripper' skater from Powell-Peralta, unique retro '80s outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen, and unique retro content for the Create-A-Skater mode.

Collector's Edition ($99.99) - Includes game, Digital Deluxe Edition Content, and a limited edition full-size Birdhouse Skateboard deck with the iconic Falcon 2 design.

The official description and trailer for the Pro Skater 1+2 Remasters gives you an idea about features new and old:

#THPS is back! Break skateboarding boundaries with the fully-remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 collection. Available September 4, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Pre-Order Now. pic.twitter.com/RaZQrXSNgP — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) May 12, 2020

"Skate as the legendary Tony Hawk and the full pro roster. Listen to songs from the era-defining soundtrack. Hit insane trick combos with the iconic handling of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series.

All The Original Game Modes And More: Play all the original modes and go head-to-head with local 2-Player modes. Show off your style and creativity with upgraded Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater features. Compete against players from around the world in Multiplayer modes and leaderboards."

