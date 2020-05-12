Tony Hawk Was Texting People About The Pro Skater Remaster News Before The Reveal

✖

Finally, a new Tony Hawk game has been announced and the skating legend let the cat out of the bag to some fans before hand. While there have been rumors of such before, Tony Hawk himself sent out text messages stating that remasters of the two games would be "announced soon." These reports came out minutes before Activision sent out the news saying we will in fact be getting remasters of not only the first game, but the second as well.

"Hey I have a surprise and wanted to tell you first: we are bringing back Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2!" the text, seemingly from Hawk, read. "Original maps, original skaters and songs from the original soundtrack, plus new features! The game looks awesome and will be officially announced soon."

Tony Hawk is sending texts that say that a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remaster is coming pic.twitter.com/drrVMBBZQz — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 12, 2020

While this is a strange scenario, there is a texting service that Hawk himself advertised just last year. Basically, it allows him to text a bunch of people all at once, it would seem, and allows those folks to text with him. It's unclear how all the actual mechanics of that work, or how regularly Hawk might still use it.

Text me at +1 (760) 492-6712

(for real; it’s me) — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 18, 2019

Notably, this was not the first, second, or even third time that rumors and reports of a new entry in the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater franchise have come to light. Nor is it the first time we've heard about a potential remake/remaster of the first two Pro Skater games.

What do you think? Are you excited for more Tony Hawk's Pro Skater video games? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.