Superman Trends as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Fans Celebrate the Song's Return

Earlier today, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 was announced for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The upcoming remaster has a lot of fans excited to revisit the classic games, but one element seems to have fans more excited than most: the return of Goldfinger's track Superman. The game introduced a number of players to the music of Goldfinger, and that track in particular, so many were excited to learn that the original music would remain intact. Across social media, many gamers celebrated the announcement of the song's return, causing "Superman" to trend. It just goes to show how much the game's music meant to players!

