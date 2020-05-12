Superman Trends as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Fans Celebrate the Song's Return
Earlier today, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 was announced for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The upcoming remaster has a lot of fans excited to revisit the classic games, but one element seems to have fans more excited than most: the return of Goldfinger's track Superman. The game introduced a number of players to the music of Goldfinger, and that track in particular, so many were excited to learn that the original music would remain intact. Across social media, many gamers celebrated the announcement of the song's return, causing "Superman" to trend. It just goes to show how much the game's music meant to players!
It definitely reminds some gamers of simpler times.
You're 9 years old. It's 6am. You wake up before your parents and sneak downstairs. You turn on the TV, blow into the blue Tony Hawk's Pro Skater cartridge, and turn on the N64. You drop into The Mall. Superman by Goldfinger starts playing. Life is good. https://t.co/siIgmzKohs— Reed Hartman (@readhartman) May 12, 2020
Definitely a cool way to celebrate!
The soundtrack is going to sell a lot of people on this remaster.
It's nice when something trends for a good reason!
That definitely seems to be the consensus.
Fans want to see the game on Nintendo Switch, too!
Funny how much the song is associated with the game.
Talk about nostalgia.
