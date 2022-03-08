Tony Hawk Documentary Trailer Released by HBO

The most iconic name in skateboarding is now the subject of a brand new documentary film from HBO. Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Off explores the life, career, and ongoing legacy of the skating legend. The film, which features lengthy interviews with Hawk himself, debuts on HBO on Tuesday, April 5th at 9 pm ET, and will be available on HBO Max at the same time. In addition to announcing the premiere date for the documentary on Tuesday, HBO also unveiled its first trailer.

Tony Hawk, along with plenty of other important figures from his life, appear in the two-minute trailer for Until the Wheels Fall Off, breaking down different difficulties he faced through his career. You can check out the trailer in its entirety here:

In addition to Hawk, the documentary features interviews from Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, Christian Hosoi, and others.

You can find the synopsis for Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off below!

“Centering around intimate new interviews with Tony Hawk himself, the film is an all-encompassing look at the skateboarder’s life, legendary career, and relationship with the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decades. Hawk, a pioneer of modern vertical skating who is still pushing his limits at the age of 53, remains one of the most influential skateboarders of all time.

“Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, the film chronicles Hawk’s meteoric rise from awkward teen outsider in the radical sport of the 1980s – where his father’s efforts to standardize and regulate the nascent competitions complicated his early success and relationships – to multiple X Games gold medalist, trick innovator, entrepreneur, and 12-time National Skateboard Association world champion. While the film celebrates Hawk’s single-minded pursuit of his passion, his relentless, and ultimately successful drive to master the elusive “900” and his refusal to bend to the reality of middle age, it also reveals the perils of fame and notoriety and the constant threat to his physical well-being.”

