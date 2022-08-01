Tony Hawk Sings With Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Cover Band

If you are part of a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater cover band -- as in, a band that specifically covers music from the popular skateboarding video game franchise -- there is perhaps no greater honor than to perform with Tony Hawk himself. And for UK-based Tony Hawk's Pro Skater cover band The 900, it would seem that they peaked over the weekend when Hawk did in fact join them on the stage to perform a couple of songs.

While performing at Signature Brew Haggerston in London over the weekend, The 900 had the pleasure of Hawk's company to perform Goldfinger's "Superman" and Agent Orange's "Bloodstains," specifically. According to an interview with the band from NME, Hawk had seen the band on Instagram and said he was going to try and attend a show while visiting England. The 900 seized on the opportunity to ask if he wanted to do a couple of songs with them, and Hawk agreed. Several clips from the show have been circulating online, including one shared by Hawk himself. You can check some of those out embedded below:

WE LEGIT PLAYED 2 SONGS WITH @tonyhawk WTAF https://t.co/ASRcEG2Gm2 — The 900 (@The900banduk) July 31, 2022

My / our rendition of Agent Orange’s Bloodstains from last night’s show at @SignatureBrewE8. This was one of the first punk songs I heard as a kid and it was a catalyst for shaping the soundtracks to THPS games. Thanks to @The900Banduk for summoning me to the stage! ➡️⬇️⭕️ pic.twitter.com/wR49DWUx0z — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) July 31, 2022

"He absolutely nailed 'Superman' and 'Bloodstains'! It was easily one of the best moments in our lives," The 900 told NME. "We were so thankful he agreed to do this," the band added, stating that "it was a beautiful moment for everyone in the room" and that Hawk "seemed equally as gassed to be up on stage belting out the songs."

