Toy Fair: Funko Reveals New Games for Godzilla, Wonder Woman, Back to the Future, and More

Funko has been busy it seems, as they’ve revealed a host of new POP figures ahead of Toy Fair. That said, they’re still not done with the surprises, but it’s not just POPs they’re surprising people with. Their latest reveal is actually a brand new board game (one of several games revealed), but with a big-time pop culture icon attached. That would be the creature known as Godzilla, who depending on which version you watch either saves humankind or destroys it. We’re not sure which version this happens to be, but we do know he will be the focus of your efforts in a new game called Godzilla: Tokyo Clash, which will accommodate 2 to 4 players, but that’s not all Funko revealed, and the next game is titled Last Defense.

Last Defense is by Prospero Games and will have 2 to 6 players attempting to save the city in 20 minutes. From the box art, the game is going for a more cartoonish art style, and it seems you are under attack from an alien invasion and must use whatever resources you can find to stem the tide.

The next game (by Prospero Hall) revealed is a title called Yacht Rock, which is for 2 to 6 players and is themed after a vinyl record. The tag line reads “Record the Hits, Live the Life, Be the Party!”, but we don’t much else about it.

After that, we have Pan Am, which is for 2 4 players and has the tag line “Triumph in the Golden Age of Air Travel”. We didn’t get any gameplay details, but we are definitely curious.

Next, we have the new addition to the Funkoverse series of games, this time focusing on the movie classic Jaws. The set includes a POP styled figure of Quint as well as the shark the film is named after, and like the other games in the line should crossover with any other set.

Funko wasn’t done with the Funkoverse though, as we also got a Back to the Future set featuring Marty McFly and Doc Brown. The figures look great, but we also got a brand new cooperative adventure game titled Back to the Future: Back in Time, which is from Prospero Hall.

Funko then revealed another set in their Funkoverse line, this time based on one of DC’s biggest icons. In lockstep with the upcoming movie, Funko revealed a new entry in their DC Funkoverse line, which focuses on Wonder Woman and Cheetah. This will join the previously released DC entries, though those focused on the Bat-Family, which included Batman, Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Robin, Joker, and Batgirl.

With that, Funko brought their Friday announcements to a close, but more are scheduled for tomorrow, and we can’t wait to see what they come out with next.

In the meantime, you can check out our review of DC Funkoverse’s core set here, and the official description can be found below.

“In the Funkoverse Strategy Game – DC 100, you’ll combine your favorite characters and go head-to-head in four exciting game scenarios. Move through memorable locations – Gotham City™ Streets or The Joker’s Carnival Chaos – and use your characters’ unique abilities to capture points and achieve victory!”

What did you think of Funko's big reveals?