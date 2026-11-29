One of the best PC RPGs of the early 2000s is now available on Steam for just $0.97, courtesy of a new Steam sale and an 86% discount that are live until December 2. The 2002 RPG has notably never been cheaper on the Valve platform. That said, those on Steam Deck interested in a new RPG to play will need to keep looking, as Valve notes the 24-year-old RPG from yesteryear is “Unsupported” by the PC handheld, and it’s unlikely this will be changed by its publisher, Square Enix, especially given the fact that the studio that made the game no longer exists.

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Back in 2002, developer Gas Powered Games combined not with Square Enix, but with Microsoft to release Dungeon Siege. It’s unclear how Square Enix came to have the publishing rights for the game on Steam, but it’s the publisher on Steam, not Microsoft. Whatever the case, when Dungeon Siege was released back in 2002, it immediately was a standout RPG.

As you may know, 2002 was a standout year for RPGs, with The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind being the biggest standout. There was also Kingdom Hearts, Neverwinter Nights, Suikoden III, Icewind Dale II, Wild Arms 3, and Dungeon Siege. In a lineup like this, Dungeon Siege flew under the radar of some, though it wasn’t due to a lack of quality. To this end, the high-fantasy action RPG earned an 86 on Metacritic and stood out at the time thanks to its seamless world design, which would influence RPGs in the coming years.

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A Multi-Game and Multi-Media RPG Franchise

While it flew under the radar of some, it didn’t fly under the radar of everybody, hence how it spawned a franchise that would add to it Dungeon Siege II in 2005, Dungeon Siege: Throne of Agony in 2006, and Dungeon Siege III in 2011. What many don’t know is that it also spawned a movie trilogy, In the Name of the King, which is based on the events of the first game. That said, as a game series, it’s been dormant for 15 years, and showing no sign of returning anytime soon.

As for the game itself, it is very much an old-school action RPG with the over-the-top battles. In it, you begin your journey as a humble farmer who, over the course of the game, will become an elite warrior as you travel the world, gain new skills, and recruit up to eight characters to your party.

If this old-school PC RPG doesn’t tickle your fancy, or if you’re looking for something newer, the new #1 best-selling Steam game is actually a fellow RPG, and a six-year-old one at that. Meanwhile, there are plenty of other Black Friday deals on Steam worth your consideration as well.